SSE’s (SSE) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of SSE (LON:SSE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 1,750 ($21.15) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) price target on shares of SSE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price objective on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price objective on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SSE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,934 ($23.37).

LON:SSE opened at GBX 1,745 ($21.09) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 724.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,768.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,754.69. SSE has a 12 month low of GBX 1,510 ($18.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,935.50 ($23.39).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

