SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Bay Rivers Group

Bay Rivers Group reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 2.5% of Bay Rivers Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,662,000 after acquiring an additional 451,292 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,450,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 419.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 318,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,933,000 after acquiring an additional 257,307 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,090,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,213,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,710,000 after acquiring an additional 65,201 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $1.15 on Monday, reaching $434.38. The stock had a trading volume of 34,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,968. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $400.05 and a 12-month high of $533.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $449.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $454.08.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

