SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 383,666 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 6,009,300 shares.The stock last traded at $46.28 and had previously closed at $45.36.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,048,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter valued at about $365,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $670,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

