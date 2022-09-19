SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 371,197 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 13,504,043 shares.The stock last traded at $81.30 and had previously closed at $83.27.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.66 and its 200 day moving average is $80.98.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

