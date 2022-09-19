SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 3.3% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $21,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 141.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.12. The company had a trading volume of 70,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,271. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.09. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.