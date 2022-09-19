SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stock Holdings Cut by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,241,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,554,000 after acquiring an additional 21,733 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 183,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,594,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,521 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 149,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.81. 17,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,012,419. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $38.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.98.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.