Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Trading Up 3.2%

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.05 and last traded at $47.63. Approximately 1,606 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 405,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAH. Bank of America lowered Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Sonic Automotive to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Sonic Automotive Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.10). Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 11.27%.

Insider Activity at Sonic Automotive

In related news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 54,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $3,039,652.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,012,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 28,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $1,203,123.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 190,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,468.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 54,670 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $3,039,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,012,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,580 shares of company stock worth $8,110,352. 36.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonic Automotive

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sonic Automotive during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

