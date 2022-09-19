SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.62

Shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 2.62 and last traded at 2.64, with a volume of 13688 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 2.73.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently commented on SMRT shares. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of SmartRent in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Compass Point began coverage on shares of SmartRent in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SmartRent from $4.90 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Colliers Securities dropped their price objective on SmartRent to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.25 in a report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SmartRent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 6.92.
SmartRent Trading Down 6.6 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of 4.27 and a 200 day moving average of 4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $504.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.74.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of SmartRent
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmartRent in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SmartRent by 693.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 3,553.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of SmartRent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SmartRent in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.
About SmartRent
SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.
Further Reading
