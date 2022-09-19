SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.62

Shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 2.62 and last traded at 2.64, with a volume of 13688 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 2.73.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SMRT shares. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of SmartRent in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Compass Point began coverage on shares of SmartRent in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SmartRent from $4.90 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Colliers Securities dropped their price objective on SmartRent to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.25 in a report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SmartRent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 6.92.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of 4.27 and a 200 day moving average of 4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $504.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.74.

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.41, for a total value of 1,102,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,722,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 95,796,882.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert T. Best purchased 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 3.65 per share, with a total value of 306,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,905,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 17,904,060.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.41, for a total value of 1,102,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,722,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 95,796,882.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,480,727 shares of company stock worth $7,301,428. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmartRent in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SmartRent by 693.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 3,553.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of SmartRent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SmartRent in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

