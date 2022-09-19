SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.56

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.56 and last traded at $17.98, with a volume of 499789 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKYW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on SkyWest from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James lowered SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SkyWest from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

SkyWest Trading Up 1.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.68. The company has a market capitalization of $909.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Insider Activity at SkyWest

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $799.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.24 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 7,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $192,006.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,521.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWest

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKYW. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Further Reading

