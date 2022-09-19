Sky Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sky Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co grew its position in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.06. The company had a trading volume of 49,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,239. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $100.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.76.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on EMR. Barclays reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.77.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

