Sky Investment Group LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Sky Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,281 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Masco by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 33,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Masco by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its position in Masco by 26.9% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 2.9% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.93.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,997,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.35. The stock had a trading volume of 26,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,123. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $46.27 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.93 and a 200 day moving average of $53.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. Masco’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

