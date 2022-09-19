Sky Investment Group LLC Sells 320 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Sky Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 3,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:GD traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $227.33. The stock had a trading volume of 20,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,877. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $188.64 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $62.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.