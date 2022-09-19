Sky Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Sky Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,523,234,000 after buying an additional 1,250,492 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,700,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,588 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,789,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,478 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,182,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,790,308,000 after purchasing an additional 572,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Progressive by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,368,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,181,877,000 after purchasing an additional 510,993 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price target on Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.08.

Progressive Stock Up 1.0 %

Progressive Announces Dividend

Shares of PGR stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $126.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,626. The stock has a market cap of $73.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.55, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $89.35 and a 52-week high of $129.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.