Sky Investment Group LLC Purchases 176 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.1% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 601 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 2.8% in the second quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $229.98. 37,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,064,676. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.65. The company has a market cap of $123.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.13.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.