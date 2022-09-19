Sky Investment Group LLC Buys 766 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,457 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10,700.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $219.23. 22,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,367. The stock has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.40 and a 200-day moving average of $228.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $280.43.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.29.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

