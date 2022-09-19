Sky Investment Group LLC Boosts Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,080 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $604,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,428,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Autodesk by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 384,418 shares of the software company’s stock worth $108,095,000 after buying an additional 35,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Autodesk by 329.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 159,389 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,819,000 after buying an additional 122,280 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADSK stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $194.65. 22,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.07. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $335.48. The company has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.47, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADSK. StockNews.com raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.60.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

