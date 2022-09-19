SifChain (erowan) Price Hits $0.0059 on Exchanges

SifChain (erowan) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One SifChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. SifChain has a market capitalization of $12.79 million and $659,778.00 worth of SifChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SifChain has traded up 53.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SifChain

SifChain launched on February 10th, 2021. SifChain’s total supply is 2,741,146,493 coins and its circulating supply is 2,172,561,745 coins. The official website for SifChain is sifchain.finance. SifChain’s official Twitter account is @sifchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SifChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sifchain is committed to creating a blockchain and cryptocurrency world where any asset across the globe can move freely between different blockchains, and do so quickly and at the cheapest price possible. SifDEX is a decentralized exchange (DEX) that enables users to swap digital assets from a wide variety of blockchain ecosystems in one place, by connecting all major blockchains together using a bridging technology called 'Peggy'.Currently Sifchain enables routing from Ethereum main net to the Cosmos Ecosystem. This is accomplished using Peggy from Ethereum to Sifchain, and via IBC from Sifchain to the other Cosmos-based blockchains.ROWAN is the native currency of Sifchain, and has a variety of uses within the ecosystem:ROWAN is the universal liquidity pairing token of SifDEX. To enable swaps between tokens, each asset is paired with ROWAN to make an LP pool. As such half of the TVL of the DEX is made up of ROWAN. As TVL expands, demand for ROWAN expands with it.As well as Sifchain, ROWAN is also available on the Ethereum and Polygon blockchains – this wrapped version of ROWAN is called eROWAN.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SifChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SifChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SifChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

