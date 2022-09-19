Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.03.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SMMNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers from €71.00 ($72.45) to €64.00 ($65.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers from €67.00 ($68.37) to €66.00 ($67.35) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

OTCMKTS SMMNY opened at $22.39 on Monday. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of $22.27 and a 12-month high of $38.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.12.

Siemens Healthineers ( OTCMKTS:SMMNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

