Short Interest in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Drops By 13.3%

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the August 15th total of 2,030,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 498,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

World Fuel Services Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of INT stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.32. The company had a trading volume of 621,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,930. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average is $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.98. World Fuel Services has a fifty-two week low of $19.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 4.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that World Fuel Services will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Fuel Services Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.53%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 1,515.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 18.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 23.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About World Fuel Services

(Get Rating)

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.