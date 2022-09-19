Short Interest in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Drops By 26.8%

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 536,000 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the August 15th total of 731,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $509,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 245,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 80,230 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 494.5% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 375,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 312,056 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $606,000. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV Stock Performance

IPOD stock remained flat at $10.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 162,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,566. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.00. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.61.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV Company Profile

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

