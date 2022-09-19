Short Interest in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Increases By 28.6%

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,300 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the August 15th total of 145,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Phoenix New Media

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Phoenix New Media stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) by 305.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,422 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Phoenix New Media worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Phoenix New Media Price Performance

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Shares of NYSE FENG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.99. 9,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,578. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $60.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.34. Phoenix New Media has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $9.66.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

