Short Interest in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Drops By 10.3%

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 192,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the August 15th total of 214,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 254,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

JPC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.55. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,836. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.01.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

