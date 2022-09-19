Short Interest in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) Expands By 17.6%

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,020,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the August 15th total of 4,270,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Insider Activity

In other Nextdoor news, Director David L. Sze acquired 765,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 3.31 per share, for a total transaction of 2,532,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,917,514 shares in the company, valued at 36,136,971.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David L. Sze acquired 765,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 3.31 per share, for a total transaction of 2,532,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,917,514 shares in the company, valued at 36,136,971.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David L. Sze bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 2.91 per share, for a total transaction of 4,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,603,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 19,215,789.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,765,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,939,150. Company insiders own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Nextdoor alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextdoor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIND. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Nextdoor by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nextdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Nextdoor by 0.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,980,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nextdoor by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nextdoor Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of KIND stock traded down 0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting 3.21. 3,110,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,359,130. Nextdoor has a twelve month low of 2.47 and a twelve month high of 18.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 3.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is 3.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.18.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Nextdoor to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Nextdoor from $4.50 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nextdoor from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 4.55.

About Nextdoor

(Get Rating)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.