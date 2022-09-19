Short Interest in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Drops By 12.0%

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 347,500 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the August 15th total of 394,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCRI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance

Shares of MCRI opened at $59.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.65. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $94.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $115.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.17 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5,820.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the second quarter worth about $36,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 17.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

