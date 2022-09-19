Short Interest in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) Expands By 38.5%

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 544,500 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the August 15th total of 393,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LITB. TheStreet cut shares of LightInTheBox from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

LightInTheBox Price Performance

Shares of LightInTheBox stock remained flat at $1.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 64,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,165. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.06 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.50. LightInTheBox has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $1.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox ( NYSE:LITB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.77 million for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.42%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 7.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

Further Reading

