Short Interest in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Increases By 40.7%

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400,000 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the August 15th total of 6,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LBRT stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $13.64. 6,320,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,734,595. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1,364.00 and a beta of 2.26. Liberty Energy has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $20.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.71.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.39. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $942.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Energy will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Liberty Energy

LBRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Liberty Energy from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Liberty Energy to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Capital One Financial boosted their price target on Liberty Energy to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.22.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 3,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $48,026.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,348,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,422,611.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 3,189 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $48,026.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,348,115 shares in the company, valued at $50,422,611.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 40,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $608,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,388,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,533,229.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,061. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $466,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $610,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $726,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Liberty Energy by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 34,332 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.