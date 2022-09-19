Short Interest in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Rises By 11.1%

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,610,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the August 15th total of 14,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in KeyCorp by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 62,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 16,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in KeyCorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in KeyCorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KeyCorp Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.37.

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $17.83. 8,845,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,741,632. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.46. KeyCorp has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

