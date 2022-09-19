Short Interest in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Increases By 12.6%

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 246,200 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the August 15th total of 218,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on IE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IE. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,094,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ivanhoe Electric stock traded down 0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 8.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,879. Ivanhoe Electric has a one year low of 7.01 and a one year high of 12.04.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

