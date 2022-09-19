Short Interest in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Drops By 18.6%

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the August 15th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a research report on Saturday, August 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE IRS traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.02. 29,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,534. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $5.77. The stock has a market cap of $264.80 million, a P/E ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.27.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRS. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 24.1% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 154.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 21,975 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 13.2% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 67,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 286.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 53,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates luxury hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

