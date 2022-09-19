Short Interest in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Drops By 18.6%

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the August 15th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a research report on Saturday, August 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 3.6 %
NYSE IRS traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.02. 29,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,534. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $5.77. The stock has a market cap of $264.80 million, a P/E ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima
About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates luxury hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.
See Also
