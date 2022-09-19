Short Interest in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Declines By 19.0%

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 306,900 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the August 15th total of 378,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IPAR shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

IPAR traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.89. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $64.52 and a twelve month high of $108.35.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $244.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.78 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $195,411.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Inter Parfums news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,489 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $195,411.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,505 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,801. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,444,000 after buying an additional 14,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,722,000 after buying an additional 11,042 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.