Short Interest in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) Decreases By 16.3%

INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the August 15th total of 93,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of INSU Acquisition Corp. III

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 229.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 737.6% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Get INSU Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

INSU Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

Shares of IIII stock remained flat at $9.93 during trading hours on Friday. 22,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,486. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for INSU Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INSU Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.