Short Interest in IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) Declines By 17.2%

IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the August 15th total of 40,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Insider Activity at IN8bio

In other IN8bio news, CEO William Tai-Wei Ho purchased 26,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,315,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,915.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Emily Fairbairn acquired 789,473 shares of IN8bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,111,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,812,720.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Tai-Wei Ho acquired 26,315 shares of IN8bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,315,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,915.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 824,208 shares of company stock worth $1,565,995. Corporate insiders own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voss Capital LLC raised its holdings in IN8bio by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 505,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 246,632 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in IN8bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in IN8bio by 241.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 97,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 69,150 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in IN8bio by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 86,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 40,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in IN8bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IN8bio Stock Down 9.1 %

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of IN8bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of INAB stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $2.51. The company had a trading volume of 183,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,107,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.31. IN8bio has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $9.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IN8bio will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IN8bio Company Profile

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

Featured Articles

