Short Interest in Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Decreases By 22.5%

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the August 15th total of 8,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Insider Activity at Gulf Resources

In related news, CFO Min Li sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,500.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $230,600. 33.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Gulf Resources alerts:

Gulf Resources Stock Up 1.9 %

Gulf Resources stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.53 million, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 6.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average is $4.13. Gulf Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Gulf Resources

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gulf Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

(Get Rating)

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in bromine compounds, intermediates in organic synthesis, brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.