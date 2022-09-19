Short Interest in Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBKW) Grows By 35.3%

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBKW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 163,300 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the August 15th total of 120,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Stock Performance

GBBKW remained flat at $0.05 on Friday. 1,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,267. Global Blockchain Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Blockchain Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Blockchain Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $35,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Global Blockchain Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Global Blockchain Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000.

About Global Blockchain Acquisition

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue targets that are focused on blockchain infrastructure, blockchain applications, and related technologies.

