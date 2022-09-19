Short Interest in Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Decreases By 20.0%

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of GLBZ stock opened at $10.68 on Monday. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $14.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $30.53 million, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.77.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 57.97%.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, and IRA and SEP accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

