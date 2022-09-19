Short Interest in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Drops By 23.8%

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the August 15th total of 4,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Gentex by 5.4% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 1.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 8.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Gentex by 5.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 3.5% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GNTX traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,807,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88. Gentex has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $37.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Several research firms have commented on GNTX. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a report on Sunday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

