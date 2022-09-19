Short Interest in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Drops By 17.0%

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the August 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 833,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genpact has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In related news, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $1,431,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,686,219.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $473,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 183,685 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $1,431,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,223 shares in the company, valued at $4,686,219.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,713 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,269 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Genpact Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Genpact during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,590,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Genpact by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,150,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,935. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Genpact has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Genpact had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Genpact will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Featured Articles

