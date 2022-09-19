Short Interest in Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) Expands By 27.6%

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 699,600 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the August 15th total of 548,400 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 94,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEK. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Fuel Tech by 33.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fuel Tech by 98.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fuel Tech by 131.2% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 71,557 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Fuel Tech by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 162,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 57,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Fuel Tech by 25.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fuel Tech Stock Performance

About Fuel Tech

Shares of Fuel Tech stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 32,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,410. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32. Fuel Tech has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $2.50.

(Get Rating)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.