Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Decreases By 25.0%

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,490,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 112.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 53,670 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTAG stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.30. 6,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,258. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.72 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.64.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.252 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

