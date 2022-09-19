Short Interest in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Decreases By 16.6%

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,900 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the August 15th total of 200,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,311,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,348,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,439. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.48.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.099 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF
