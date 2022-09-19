Short Interest in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Decreases By 16.6%

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,900 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the August 15th total of 200,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,311,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,348,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,439. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.48.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.099 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 859.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter.

