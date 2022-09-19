Short Interest in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Rises By 22.1%

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,080,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the August 15th total of 10,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.
A number of research firms have recently commented on FSLY. Morgan Stanley cut Fastly from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fastly from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Fastly to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.
Shares of FSLY stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,146,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,717,771. Fastly has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $58.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.43.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Thistle LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 32.7% in the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth $93,363,000. Jeneq Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth $438,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Lane Generational LLC grew its holdings in Fastly by 17.8% during the first quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 124,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 18,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.
Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.
