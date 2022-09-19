Short Interest in Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Decreases By 14.6%

Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 932,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the August 15th total of 1,090,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,320.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FBGGF shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fabege AB (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 90 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Fabege AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Fabege AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Fabege AB (publ) stock remained flat at $15.03 on Monday. Fabege AB has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $17.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.03.

About Fabege AB (publ)

Fabege AB (publ), a property company, focuses primarily on the development, investment, and management of commercial premises in Sweden. Its property portfolio comprises office, retail, industrial/warehouse, residential, hotel, and garage properties. The company also engages in the acquisition and sale of properties.

See Also

