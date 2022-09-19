Short Interest in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Grows By 24.7%

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,230,000 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the August 15th total of 10,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EnLink Midstream news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $426,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 741,173 shares in the company, valued at $7,018,908.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other EnLink Midstream news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 150,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $1,377,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 935,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,584,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $426,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 741,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,018,908.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 85.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 47.8% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

ENLC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $10.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 2.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

