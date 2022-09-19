Short Interest in Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Rises By 13.9%

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,600 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the August 15th total of 168,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 119.8 days.

Enghouse Systems Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of EGHSF stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $22.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.01. Enghouse Systems has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EGHSF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. TD Securities cut shares of Enghouse Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. CIBC cut shares of Enghouse Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Enghouse Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

See Also

