Short Interest in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Rises By 28.8%

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,400 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the August 15th total of 123,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Activity at Delek Logistics Partners

In related news, Director Charles J. Brown III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $479,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Delek Logistics Partners news, CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $30,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,952.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Brown III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $479,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKL. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 90.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

DKL stock traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,216,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,493. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.94. Delek Logistics Partners has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.46.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 145.45% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.67 million. As a group, analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.14%.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

Featured Stories

