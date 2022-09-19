Short Interest in Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Grows By 23.1%

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 206,300 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the August 15th total of 167,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Stock Down 5.5 %

Cyclerion Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.93. The stock had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,109. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.82. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $3.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyclerion Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $428,000. Diametric Capital LP boosted its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 30,662 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 47.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 292,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 94,539 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 29.2% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 100,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 22,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.34% of the company’s stock.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead product candidate is CY6463, a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes, as well as Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology; and Phase 1 trials diagnosed with schizophrenia in adults.

