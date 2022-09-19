Short Interest in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Decreases By 13.1%

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the August 15th total of 3,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compugen by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Compugen by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Compugen by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 44,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Compugen by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Compugen by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 213,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CGEN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 855,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,401. Compugen has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06.

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Compugen will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Compugen from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Compugen from $14.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Compugen from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

