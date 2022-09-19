Short Interest in Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Expands By 25.3%

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,911,200 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the August 15th total of 1,525,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,185.3 days.

Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

CHRRF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.13. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,379. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76. Chorus Aviation has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $3.60.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

