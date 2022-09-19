Short Interest in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Grows By 13.0%

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the August 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 244,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CQP shares. Evercore ISI raised Cheniere Energy Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 364.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN CQP traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,213. The company has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.85. Cheniere Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.65). Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 270.04% and a net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.68%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

