Short Interest in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Expands By 20.9%

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 964,300 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the August 15th total of 797,400 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 447,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.00.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CSL traded up $5.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $296.62. The company had a trading volume of 484,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,097. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $291.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 32.22%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 20.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 20.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total transaction of $12,850,408.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,879,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total transaction of $12,850,408.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,879,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,841,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,456 shares of company stock valued at $18,458,337 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carlisle Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

